A WORLD FULL OF SIGNS IS SHOWING US ALL OUT DESTRUCTION IS AT THE DOOR
End the global reset
End the global reset
80 followers
1
71 views • 4 months ago

I put in the top of my video screen videos from the YouTube channel called world of signs so please give them a visit so that I give credit to work credit is due. these people work hard and deserve to be rewarded for all the wonderful video footage they make for us to view freely. this world is undergoing weather calamities like never seen in history especially as it is in concert with each other. It doesn't matter where it is in the world, it seems no nation on earth is exempt. which shows me we are in prophetical times indeed

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

🔥 IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

newsearthdisastersweather patterns
