Dr Jane Speaks at Unity For Transparency Press Conf

Dr. Jane Ruby
March 23, 2023
DR. JANE RUBY SPEAKS AT UNITED FOR TRANSPARENCY PRESS CONFERENCE!! to stop killer hospitals from medically kidnapping, forcing narcotics and remdesivir against patient wishes, and forcing them on mechanical ventilation.
