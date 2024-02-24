BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ken Paxton: Clean Up Texas Criminal Court of Appeals
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
99 views • 02/24/2024

The Texas Criminal Court of Appeals needs to be cleaned up by voting out the incumbent judges up for re-election who ruled that the Attorney General cannot prosecute voter fraud. The cases instead go to the county district attorneys backed by the leftist extremist George Soros. Mr. Paxton urged Texans to vote for Gina Parker, Lee Finley and David Shenk.


The Attorney General also shared that the state continues to reinforce its border with razor wire, which significantly helps in decreasing illegal border crossings.


To learn more about the work of Ken Paxton:

https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov


Please follow Ken Paxton on X (Twitter):

https://twitter.com/KenPaxtonTX


The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C., on February 21–24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/


texascriminalcpac
