Ken Paxton: Clean Up Texas Criminal Court of Appeals

The Texas Criminal Court of Appeals needs to be cleaned up by voting out the incumbent judges up for re-election who ruled that the Attorney General cannot prosecute voter fraud. The cases instead go to the county district attorneys backed by the leftist extremist George Soros. Mr. Paxton urged Texans to vote for Gina Parker, Lee Finley and David Shenk.





The Attorney General also shared that the state continues to reinforce its border with razor wire, which significantly helps in decreasing illegal border crossings.





