Dozens of homes were destroyed by tornados in Nebraska yesterday.
A tornado outbreak is ongoing across portions of the Midwestern and Southern United States, as multiple tornadoes were reported. A tornado in Lancaster County, Nebraska injured three people, while a tornado occurred across northeastern Lincoln, Nebraska.Eighteen people were injured.