Live Chat with Paul; -155- Robert Farmer Talks Gordon Cooper and his alleged UFOs

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Rob joins Paul to talk about the Truth about Gordon Cooper and stuff no many in UFOLOGY knows about including big Research Film makers like James Fox! [00:02:00] (1c) Paul makes sure Pilled is streaming and Jitsi is working fine for Rob but run into a few tech issues (or Mib?) but find a workable solution [00:12:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Robert presents his stuff on Gordon Cooper and his UFO claims.. Paul will add his stuff at the end. [00:16:00] (3) First the initial story he said on 1951 and Edwards AFB UFO landing and that many movie and YT grifters still promote as fact today.. but how much of it is true! [00:39:10] (4) The Facts fron Nicap on the real UAP sighting Cooper wrote himself into! [00:52:00] (5) What is NICAP and NICAP vs Modern Day MUFON [01:03:00[ (6) James Fox wake up LAD! pmsl at Rob [01:09:50] (7) Paul asks Rob what his favorite cases are and Paul says his 2 top ones are Irian incident and the Japanese Alaska flight case [01:13:10] (8) MiB take out Robs Chat Link.. or his ISP did? Paul tries to get in contact with him on phone and check things. [01:16:00] (9) Tommy asks about Gabber where hes at. Paul answers banned for appearing on UFOman shills panel show. Paul cant not ruin his reputation! [01:19:42] (10) Rob is BACK! [01:22:50] (11) Actual photos from the alleged Edwards AFB UFO sighting taken from the film negatives. I guess Mr Fox totally missed researching those HEH [01:34:00] (12) Paul looking for Robs image of UFO looking like a Disc to analyze.. (arrr was the film rotated in the first set making the long balloon shape form a tic tac? Paul has a thought while editing chapters) [01:45:00] (13) Robert again is cut-off this time complere ISP outage.. dam those Mib. Paul tries again to SMS text him and wait for him to get back on. [01:56:00] (14) Rob is BACK! for the 2nd time lol [01:57:56] (15) Yash comments on Rob and Paul being a good tag team LOL {oh after processing YASH comments have vanished like shoguns! WTF!} [01:59:00] (16) Paul enhances the Images of UFO from film now [02:22:50] (17) Paul stumbles on a UFO shaped weather balloon of the 1950s Type 17 as it was called. Reportedly cause many false UFO reports? [02:43:17] (18) Did Cooper really endorse Billy Meier footage? [02:52:00] (19) Did Cooper really Scam people out of millions or was he just being used and gullible? Paul reads out Obergs Article, [03:34:00] (20) Paul mentions Brandon Fugal also scammed investors with a fake free energy/anti gravity device [03:40:00] (21) Read out Users comments under article. Paul mentions though the treasure map they did find shipwrecks at 4 locations of it but maybe the space camera was a story of coopers when he made it by other means? Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.