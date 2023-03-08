BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
He just EXPOSED the truth around January 6th, and the media is not happy | Redacted w Clayton Morris
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
 New video of the January 6 protests in Washington, D.C. muddies the claim that January 6 was an insurrection. This comes from Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight from over 40,000 hours of video footage that Carlson and his staff were given by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. This footage seems to tell a tale of two media narratives. See how the media treat extremists on the right versus extremists on the left from the March 4 Atlanta event. We compare and contrast why one gets away with things that the other does not. Follow Clayton on Twitter: https://Twitter.com/ClaytonMorris Follow Natali on Twitter: https://Twitter.com/NataliMorris

