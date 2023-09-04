Underground Explosions in Maui?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Baker interviews Scott Adam Maui resident. We discussed the disaster and all of the impossible coincidences the aftermath and strange explosions being heard throughout the island which appear to be coming from underground. If you have any more information about these underground explosions please contact me on Twitter @slave_2_liberty
Scott Adam is the creator of Liberty Arise Media, the current Chair of the Maui county Republican Party and former candidate for Hawai’i State House district 13. Scott is a freedom fighting patriot, and conservative activist who lives on the North Shore of Maui.