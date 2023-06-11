Strange gods

Christians are spiritual Israel, the spiritual descendants of Abraham. Could spiritual Israel today be repeating the history of literal ancient Israel? The one sin for which God continually rebuked literal Israel and which eventually resulted in their captivity and destruction was idolatry, the very thing that God commanded them never to do, or they would provoke Him to jealousy and suffer the consequences.

Is it possible that spiritual Israel today have been deceived into committing the same sin as literal ancient Israel, by worshiping not the God revealed in the Bible, but an idol of their own making, and have they, like literal ancient Israel, provoked God to jealousy?

