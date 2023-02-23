Prophetic Report NETANYAHU NOW TRUMP | The Prophetic Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NETANYAHU NOW TRUMP | The Prophetic Report
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 1:11pm CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
Amanda Grace 11/10
9:52-24:10
https://youtu.be/yjV1QoVEBFE
Julie Green
3:34-9:34
9:52-10:10
11:13-11:40
13:05-20:08
https://rumble.com/v1umflk-all-that-you-see-is-coming-to-an-end-they-will-no-longer-hold-my-nation-hos.html
Robin Bullock 11th Hour
57:53-108:32
https://youtu.be/tvsKNp_tXl4
President Trump announcing running
3:09-3:21
https://youtu.be/PsQDXjS9AiI
Psalm 35
Psalm 91
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
CSID: 5eacf6b3a21e94a4