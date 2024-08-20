Russian Defense Ministry:

Marines of 810 Separate Guards Brigade wipe enemy convoy in border area of Kursk region

The Black Sea Fleet servicemen of the Sever Group of Forces stopped convoys of Ukrainian armed formations. Due to the fact that the enemy was timely located and the servicemen of the Marine Brigade reacted quickly, the AFU militants were promptly eliminated.





As a result, the manpower of the AFU 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade and 9 units of enemy hardware, including one Stryker, one Kozak, and one HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles were destroyed. Two Stryker armoured personnel carriers, one Canadian-made Roshel SARV armoured fighting vehicle, one Cougar mine-resistant vehicle as well as several Ukrainian servicemen were captured.

As the servicemen of the Black Sea Marine Brigade said, the enemy didn't expect such resistance. After several unsuccessful direct attacks, the militants tried to get around Russian troops, but due to the wit of the assault detachment leader, the enemy militants were taken aback. The marines were then able to take advantageous positions to further control movement and destroy enemy light and heavy hardware.