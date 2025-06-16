Something Smells with the Politicians / Lawmaker Murders / Attempted Murder

False Flag Law Maker Murder VCAST

Interesting, the main suspect that murdered and attempted to murder left leaning politicians is a Christian that is against abortion. It really smells like a patsy, but why? How does these murders / attempted murder fit the chaos agenda, Ai Deep State, and the war on Christians? Tech executives merge with the Army. The beast Ai system is being implemented fast. VCAST covers the MOTB money system, war on the food supply, digital plandemics, and an excuse to ban free speech with examples real time. VCAST shows a creepy video of brain cells running a robot. Reminds me of my AC resurrection dream. Are we getting primed for Crisper Cas 9 DNA manipulation for new skills? Last, the vcast covers the hidden power of taxation via the CARBON tax being tested / launched in a STATE. While the food supply continues to be destroyed, major CPG companies are laying off thousands and companies are shutting down plants because of the tariffs. Is Trump the NWO banker boy? Own nothing and like it.