TWO 7 Year PEACE TREATIES ONE is TRUE The other is FALSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is there a seven Year Peace treaty going to take place in the Mideast soon? That is a good question and you will get a good answer based upon what the Bible actually says. What is said in the book of Daniel about a 7-year covenant that began with the king of kings and his crucifixion? I will give the answer in a plane to understand manner.
You can also see my videos on YouTube at https://youtu.be/00PkUZg_3s8?si=Rpw0qUZ8pjM9nPaz You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected] more intensive study you can go to the website at the warning with the following address larrygmeguiar2.com