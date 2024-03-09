BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Human Trafficking: The Awful Truth - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
59 views • 03/09/2024

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Feb 17, 2024


Human Trafficking comes in many forms, not just what you think. Learn the shocking truth and what you can do about it from Fr. Chris Alar.


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcWTDtHB76A


Keywords
human traffickingchristiantruthcatholicsex traffickingwhat to doawfulfr chris alarexplaining the faithmany forms
