▪️Russian troops launched another series of combined strikes on enemy facilities in the rear regions of so-called Ukraine. In Lviv, a missile hit a substation, causing problems with the city's electricity supply.



▪️In turn, Ukrainian forces massively shelled Belgorod from Czech RM-70 Vampire MLRS. Seven people were killed. 19 people were wounded, and widespread damage was recorded throughout the city.



▪️In neighboring Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in the village of Polevaya. A large fire broke out at the facility, which took more than ten hours to extinguish.



▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue to advance in several directions. Near Siversk, assault squads managed to slightly expand their zone of control in the Vesele neighborhood.



▪️The most dynamic developments are taking place in the Avdiivka direction, where Russian units are engaged in fierce fighting. In the north of the city, the Russian Armed Forces advanced along Industrial Avenue and almost reached the territory of the coke plant.



▪️At the same time, Russian troops are entrenching themselves in the wooded area towards the village of Lastochkyne. Not far from the settlement is the Durna gally, through which the AFU still retains the possibility of supply.



▪️On the Vuhledar direction, Russian units continue to storm Novomykhailivka from two sides. On the northern flank, the attackers have significantly advanced along the O0531 highway, gaining a foothold on the outskirts of the dairy farm.



