January 6th | Calls emerge for Speaker Johnson to form new Jan6 committee to investigate "fedsurrection"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Calls for Speaker Johnson to form new January 6 committee to investigate "fedsurrection" emerge as footage finally released | Libertarian outsider Javier Milei wins Argentina election in landslide | MIRACLE: 200 Muslim men in Gaza turn to Jesus after all dreaming of Jesus on the same night! | ChatGPT parent company OpenAI fires CEO who then goes to Microsoft in huge shakeup of AI industry | Army begs unvaccinated soldiers to return now they it needs them for WWIII | DeSantis claims Democrats are "going very easy" on Trump | Biden approval rating reaches record low