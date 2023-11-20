BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
January 6th | Calls emerge for Speaker Johnson to form new Jan6 committee to investigate "fedsurrection"
11/20/2023

Calls for Speaker Johnson to form new January 6 committee to investigate "fedsurrection" emerge as footage finally released | Libertarian outsider Javier Milei wins Argentina election in landslide | MIRACLE: 200 Muslim men in Gaza turn to Jesus after all dreaming of Jesus on the same night! | ChatGPT parent company OpenAI fires CEO who then goes to Microsoft in huge shakeup of AI industry | Army begs unvaccinated soldiers to return now they it needs them for WWIII | DeSantis claims Democrats are "going very easy" on Trump | Biden approval rating reaches record low

