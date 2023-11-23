🌱 Microgreens In Daily Cuisine 🍽️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Ever wondered how much we consume? On average, about four ounces per person per day! 😋
👩 Jessica Hicks, the founder of Itty Bitty Micro Farm explain how microgreens can be used in daily routine through different ways. 🚜
🥗 It could be used in salads or delightful dishes like chicken fettuccine alfredo with broccoli, microgreens add an amazing touch. 🥗🍲
🎙️ https://bit.ly/43VnNoF
Start your day with a protein-packed omelet featuring red cabbage, broccoli, or kale microgreens. Lunch or dinner, they're a must! 🔥
👩🍳Cook them? Nah! Wilt them towards the end to preserve those nutrients. 🚀
🌱 Don't overcook; let the microgreens shine! 🌟