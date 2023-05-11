BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ARE WOMEN PEDOPHILES WHO GIVE PORNOGRAPHY TO CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS?
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
39 views • 05/11/2023

In Canada, most of the positions of authority in reference to education are held by either women or extremely feminized men. Somehow women in the education system have become hyper-aggressive, mean-spirited, nasty, vile, vitriolic, and devoid of any Humanity.

It is typically women who allow pornography created by the radical left to be placed in Elementary School libraries.

I want you to tell me if you think that women who do this are pedophiles just like the authors.

Keywords
canadapedophilesteacherspornographyeducation system
