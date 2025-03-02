Trump and Vance Own Zelenskyy - Here's How It All Went Down!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 This wasn't heated. It was VERY HEATED❗️
At one point, Trump even puts his hand on Zelenskyy's shoulder & seems to push him back a little bit, not to mention the valid verbal assault. But hey these people are criminal man.
For the Illegitimate President of Ukraine to sit there with that smug approach, pretending he has "been alone" in this conflict since the beginning when the U.S. gave him billions of dollars (of which not all arrived because some of the dirty Democrats probably stole it), is just downright disrespectful & it is unappreciative as Vance said. So, give credit to Vice President J.D. Vance and President Trump on this one.
Related Article: Trump Says Zelenskyy Can 'Come Back When he is Ready for Peace' After Fiery White House Exchange - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-zelenskyy-can-come-back-when-he-ready-peace-after-fiery-white-house-exchange
00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro
00:42Before Zelenskyy Got Owned by Trump and Vance, He Met With Major Warmongers in the US Government
01:20Trump Greets Zelenskyy at the White House Entrance: "He's all dressed up today."
01:37Main Press Conference Between Trump, Vance, Zelensky, Others, & the Media
51:33President Trump Kicks President Zelenskyy Out of the White House
51:52American Patriots for God and Country Outro