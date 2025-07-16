BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Canadian Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine by Sherry Torkos
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 2 months ago

Sherry Torkos' "The Canadian Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine" bridges conventional and natural medicine, offering a science-based, holistic approach to health. Torkos, a pharmacist with firsthand experience overcoming chronic illness (undiagnosed celiac disease), advocates for integrating natural remedies with lifestyle changes—such as diet, exercise, and stress management—to prevent and treat diseases. The book critiques overreliance on pharmaceuticals, citing side effects and costs, while promoting functional foods, supplements, and alternative therapies like homeopathy. Structured in five sections, it covers healthy living principles, safe supplementation (detailing 66 key supplements), and natural prescriptions for common conditions (from heart disease to depression), encouraging collaboration with healthcare providers. Torkos emphasizes the body’s healing potential when given proper nutrition and holistic care, positioning the book as an essential resource for those seeking natural health solutions.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy