BrightLearn - The Canadian Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine by Sherry Torkos

Sherry Torkos' "The Canadian Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine" bridges conventional and natural medicine, offering a science-based, holistic approach to health. Torkos, a pharmacist with firsthand experience overcoming chronic illness (undiagnosed celiac disease), advocates for integrating natural remedies with lifestyle changes—such as diet, exercise, and stress management—to prevent and treat diseases. The book critiques overreliance on pharmaceuticals, citing side effects and costs, while promoting functional foods, supplements, and alternative therapies like homeopathy. Structured in five sections, it covers healthy living principles, safe supplementation (detailing 66 key supplements), and natural prescriptions for common conditions (from heart disease to depression), encouraging collaboration with healthcare providers. Torkos emphasizes the body’s healing potential when given proper nutrition and holistic care, positioning the book as an essential resource for those seeking natural health solutions.





