On the night of January 27, Russia launched a targeted missile strike on the territory of a ceramic factory in the city of Sloviansk. At the same time, let me remind you that this factory was already destroyed last year and no work was carried out on its territory. However, Russian military intelligence managed to find out that the basements of the destroyed factory were used as the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a place to house foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian formations.................

