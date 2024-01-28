BULLSEYE! Russia Destroyed Enemy's Headquarters Along With High-Ranking Officers and Mercenaries!

On the night of January 27, Russia launched a targeted missile strike on the territory of a ceramic factory in the city of Sloviansk. At the same time, let me remind you that this factory was already destroyed last year and no work was carried out on its territory. However, Russian military intelligence managed to find out that the basements of the destroyed factory were used as the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a place to house foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian formations.................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.