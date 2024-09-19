⚡️The Israeli Air Force is currently carrying out massive strikes on targets in southern Lebanon.Adding:

❗️Lebanese group Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Israel detonated pagers and tried to kill 4,000 people in one minute.In total, more than 5,000 devices were detonated in 2 days.⚡️This is a declaration of war by Israel.

Hezbollah leader on device explosions.

Nasrallah: We know that the enemy has superiority on the technological level because it has American and NATO support.

NEW: The New York Times now claims that BAC, the company registered in Hungary, is a Mossad front that also had ordinary clients. At least two other shell companies were created to hide the identities of the Israeli intelligence officers making the pagers, which were manufactured with explosives, not tampered with afterward.and:

Bulgaria did not supply the Lebanese Hezbollah movement with the pagers that later exploded, nor did it act as an intermediary in trade operations, the country’s State National Security Agency said.





“Following media reports claiming that a Bulgaria-based firm delivered batches of communication equipment (pagers) to the Hezbollah organization, which later exploded in Lebanon and Syria, the Agency clarifies that no customs operations involving such goods were conducted through Bulgarian territory,” the press service said in a statement.

It also said that it had initiated inspections “regarding the involvement of the company registered in Bulgaria” in cooperation with relevant agencies.











