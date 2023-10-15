BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ben Bergquam | Joe Biden’s suicidal border policies.
76 views • 10/15/2023

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

This needs to be seen by the American people!

When they tell you they know the number of illegals that have come across our border, it is total BS! There are hundreds of miles that we have completely given up on because Border Patrol is being used as chauffeurs for the fake asylum-seekers that are pouring into our border cities, leaving areas like this wide-open.


There is absolutely no way of knowing how many cartel members, how many criminals, or how many terrorists are in our country now because of Joe Biden’s suicidal border policies. Please share all of these videos with everyone you can. American needs to see the truth! #Arizona #BorderInvasion #BidenDidThis


“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News


@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam

 http://AmericasVoice.news


Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


And http://RAVSAT.com for satellite communication when the grid goes down. Be prepared and support companies that support your value



human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
