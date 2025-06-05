BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IDF says it’ll hit underground drone factory in ‘civilian population center’
IDF says it'll hit underground drone factory in 'civilian population center'

Israel rarely gives such detailed info before strikes.

Adding: 

❗️Houthis launch ANOTHER ballistic missile at Israel

Air raid alerts blaring

IDF says it’s 'working to intercept threat'

Right as reports from Beirut that Israeli strikes underway

❗️Houthi missile DESTROYED by Israeli interceptor

Adding:❗️FIRST PHOTOS of Beirut bombings emerge

Entire civilian apartment blocks obliterated

IDF says Hezbollah hid drone factories underneath

Adding:  Israeli military EXPANDS evacuation order to Ain Qana village in southern Lebanon

New order issued as bombs rain down on Beirut.

Israel tells US it WON’T strike Iran unless talks fail – Axios

BUT: Israel currently bombing Beirut during ceasefire. Shown time after time, shouldn't be trusted!

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
