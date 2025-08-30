SoundPath To Freedom Music Festival Promo

We are streaming live on multiple platforms all weekend into Monday!

Tickets still available for Sunday's concert

Official Website: https://soundpath.org

Join our Telegram group forum: https://t.me/+AVme8Dly5MU0OTg5

Fundraiser to help pay for featured artists for this free event: Fundraiser: https://www.givesendgo.com/soundpathtofreedom

Several organizers & performers, as well as a very deep well of great research & content can be found here: https://onegreatworknetwork.com

https://www.instagram.com/soundpathtofreedom





Links for the live show and how to buy tickets (the overall 4-day event will be broadcasted live online which is free to access on several platforms):





https://www.watertowerlive.com/events/truth-and-freedom-music-festival

https://arnoldsffc.com/live-music/2025/8/31/soundpath-truth-and-freedom-music-festival





Sunday, August 31, 2025

3:00 -11:00 PM

Arnold's Family Fun Center

2200 West Drive, Oaks, PA 19456





@SoundpathToFreedom





PEACE