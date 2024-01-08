THEY'RE COMING FOR YOU! - Government Targets January 6th Protesters Who Did NOT Go Inside Capitol!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest witch hunt as the US government targets peaceful protesters that were in Washington, DC on January 6th, 2021. Protesters who did not even enter the Capitol. The latest move by the Department Of Justice to round up innocent people with different views than the established narrative shows the obvious slow drip into total tyranny. This is a normalization of political persecution that one should expect in 2024 as we quickly move toward the Presidential Election. They're planning a civil war. People like Ed Vellejo are serving 3 years in prison just for being in Washington, DC on January 6th. He did not even go to the capitol. Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 days in prison for simply disagreeing with the election results which were obviously rigged as they always are. Joe Biggs is in prison for 17 years, unable to watch his child grow up because he leaned on a fence. Yet obvious FBI provocateur Ray Epps faces 6 months in prison despite being the guy who rallied people to go into the capitol. Meanwhile, practically no imprisonments for BLM protesters who torched people's businesses. No imprisonments for those who burned the church opposite the White House. All the while, Julian Assange, Ross Ulbricht and so many other people are persecuted and forced in prison cells for years to decades. There is no justice. The government is ramping up to come after everyone. Will you stand up before it's too late?





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media



