How the Zionist Lobby Controls the Trolls in Western Media from the Inside

From the ranks of the Israeli occupation intelligence services straight into the redaction of The New York Times, how the Zionist lobby controls the Western media from the inside.





◾️American political commentator and media host Krystal Ball criticises the American media's handling of the New York Times investigation, which she perceives as perpetuating Israeli propaganda without proper sourcing. Ball questions why the Times included false information about rape, Baghdad babies, and a baby in an oven without credible sources, especially given that it was written by a former member of an IDF intelligence unit posing as a journalist.