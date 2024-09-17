The 9/11 Commission Report is the BIGGEST Cover-Up in U.S. History, Here s Why | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
In November 2002 the United States Congress and President George W. Bush established by law the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission... this final report was presented by the media and white house as case closed. Nothing more to see here. Muslims hijacked planes and attacked our infrastructure, killing 3,000 Americans. Case closed.
But of course it's not case closed. The 9/11 commission report is full of propaganda, gaping holes, and clear omissions... leaving out key witnesses, bomb materials found in the dust, FBI whistleblowers, and much more.