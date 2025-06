Max Blumenthal of The Grey Zone explains how they have conducted an independent audit of where US tax dollars are going in Ukraine.

And goes into detail about the international events leading up to the current conflict.

Billions of dollars potentially wasted:

The massive corruption in the US-Ukraine war summarized by @Max Blumenthal of The Grey Zone

โ€˜Why are we doing this? Why are we tempting nuclear annihilation?โ€™

"Military cemeteries in Ukraine are expanding almost as rapidly as the Northern Virginia McMansions and beachfront estates of arms industry executives"

Max Blumenthal calls out proxy war profiteers - including Tony Blinken & the US amb. to the UN - at the UN Security Council

"Why are we tempting nuclear annihilation by flooding Ukraine with advanced weapons and sabotaging negotiations at every turn?"

@MaxBlumenthal delivers a detailed timeline of NATO's escalatory moves from 2014 to the present, and warns a "red line" deception could trigger nuclear war.

