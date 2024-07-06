❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week June 28 - July 4, 2024

▪️In the Red Sea region, Ansarallah militants continued to attack coalition and Israeli affiliated vessels. Most of the attacks were inconclusive. Only one hit on a vessel west of Al Hodeidah confirmed during the week.



▪️The Houthis also reported firing missiles at targets in the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean. However, none of the strikes resulted in any damage.



▪️Meanwhile, coalition aircraft again launched a series of strikes against Ansarallah targets in Yemen. A series of explosions took place near Ad Dahra, as well as in the vicinity of Hodeidah International Airport.



▪️Pro-Iranian proxies, in conjunction with the Houthis, conducted drone launches on the Israeli ports of Haifa and Eilat. None of the drones ever reached any locality, having been intercepted en route.



▪️Israeli forces again launched artillery strikes on Syria's border areas. This time the small locality of al-Rafid in the southern province of Quneitra was hit.



▪️Protests broke out in the Turkish-occupied zone in northern Syria amid unrests in the Turkish town of Kayseri. Disgruntled protesters staged acts of disobedience, burned Turkish flags, and attacked trucks and roadblocks.



▪️The fiercest clashes occurred in Afrin, where various tribal groups have arrived. Four people were killed and more than 50 injured in clashes with Turks.



▪️Turkish forces continued to hit pro-Kurdish militia targets in the Arab republic's border areas. Both drones and artillery were used to conduct strikes.



