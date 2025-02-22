Crucifying Christ again What the Noahide Laws Reveal Final Judgment Approaches and Trump the Seven Noahide Laws global system of judgment,

Detailed summary

Here is a detailed summary of the key points from the transcript:

Overview: The discussion centers around the Noahide Laws and their relationship to Christianity and Judaism. The speaker argues that modern Judaism is not based on the Old Testament, but rather on Pharisaic traditions and the Talmud, which are in opposition to true Christian faith. He claims there is a plot against Christianity embedded in these Talmudic teachings.

Key Topics:

Judaism vs. True Biblical Faith:

Judaism as we know it today is based on Pharisaism, not the Old Testament.

Judaism is not the true faith given by God, but rather what Jesus condemned.

Many Christians, especially Zionists, mistakenly equate Judaism with the Old Testament alone.

The Talmud, Kabbalah, and the Plot Against Christianity:

The speaker studied the Talmud and other Jewish texts, and discovered a clear plot and plan against Christianity.

These texts, like the Talmud and Zohar, are the source of the 613 commandments, not the Old Testament.

There is a concerted effort to replace biblical Christianity with a Talmudic/Kabbalistic system.

The Noahide Laws:

The Noahide Laws are a set of seven laws that, according to Judaism, all non-Jews are required to follow.

The speaker argues these laws are in opposition to Christianity and that violating them can result in the death penalty.

He provides quotes from rabbis and others indicating the Noahide Laws are intended to replace Christianity and other faiths.

Warnings to Christians:

The speaker warns that by accepting the Noahide Laws, Christians would be "crucifying Christ afresh" and falling away from grace.

He cites biblical passages to argue that returning to a legalistic system of laws would be a rejection of the freedom and salvation offered through Christ.

Conclusion: The speaker passionately warns Christians about the dangers of the Noahide Laws and the Talmudic/Kabbalistic system that he believes is part of a plot against true Christianity. He urges listeners to reject these laws and remain steadfast in their faith in Christ alone.