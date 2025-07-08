BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #84 - Islam, Gnosticism & the Secret Brotherhoods EXPOSED | Lloyd De Jongh Pt. 2
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
45 views • 2 months ago

What if everything you’ve been told about secret societies, esoteric orders, and Gnostic traditions is connected… not in theory, but by doctrine, by design and by Islam itself?


If you haven’t already heard Part 1 of this explosive series with Lloyd De Jongh, go binge it now — it set the internet on fire. See link to that episode below. 👇🏽


https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/539d890f-f239-4650-9141-7ce0cdbd8075


Today, we go even deeper with Lloyd, a dedicated researcher of Islamic source texts, Sharia Law, and ideological systems that have shaped power structures across time.


In this episode, he walks us through jaw-dropping claims within Islamic esoteric writings themselves — that Islam was the original Gnosticism, the perfect Illuminati, and even the true Freemasonry of the 10th century.


But it doesn’t stop there.


Lloyd presents historical and doctrinal ties between Sufi mysticism and the Rosicrucians, between Islamic brotherhoods and the Shriners, and between the Templars and ideological offshoots like the KKK. These are not modern reinterpretations, they’re threads pulled from the original sources and initiatic language found in the texts themselves.


⚠️ This episode is not about fear. It’s about clarity.


It’s about understanding how belief systems; religious, mystical, and political — have been used to engineer obedience and manufacture identity on a global scale.


If you're ready to question everything and think for yourself in a world where silence is demanded… then buckle up. We’re back with Lloyd De Jongh — and trust me, this one’s going to rattle cages.


Connect with Lloyd via any of the links below:


Full Research Archive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BGrC1fxB-ym-ZQ64TtfYEG0vQtYCOIL6?usp=sharing

Islam - https://1drv.ms/u/s!ApTCgSI6HCcm33qVvc95Bd_sTeTu

Reliance of the Traveller: https://www.dropbox.com/s/0f1ga9cvekt18au/Reliance-of-the-Traveller-AppendixW.pdf

Twitter/X - https://x.com/LloydDeJongh

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@LloydDeJongh

Ko-Fi shop: https://ko-fi.com/lloyddejongh/shop


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

