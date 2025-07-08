Episode #84 - Islam, Gnosticism & the Secret Brotherhoods EXPOSED | Lloyd De Jongh Pt. 2

What if everything you’ve been told about secret societies, esoteric orders, and Gnostic traditions is connected… not in theory, but by doctrine, by design and by Islam itself?





If you haven't already heard Part 1 of this explosive series with Lloyd De Jongh, go binge it now





https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/539d890f-f239-4650-9141-7ce0cdbd8075





Today, we go even deeper with Lloyd, a dedicated researcher of Islamic source texts, Sharia Law, and ideological systems that have shaped power structures across time.





In this episode, he walks us through jaw-dropping claims within Islamic esoteric writings themselves — that Islam was the original Gnosticism, the perfect Illuminati, and even the true Freemasonry of the 10th century.





But it doesn’t stop there.





Lloyd presents historical and doctrinal ties between Sufi mysticism and the Rosicrucians, between Islamic brotherhoods and the Shriners, and between the Templars and ideological offshoots like the KKK. These are not modern reinterpretations, they’re threads pulled from the original sources and initiatic language found in the texts themselves.





⚠️ This episode is not about fear. It’s about clarity.





It’s about understanding how belief systems; religious, mystical, and political — have been used to engineer obedience and manufacture identity on a global scale.





If you're ready to question everything and think for yourself in a world where silence is demanded… then buckle up. We’re back with Lloyd De Jongh — and trust me, this one’s going to rattle cages.





Connect with Lloyd via any of the links below:





Full Research Archive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BGrC1fxB-ym-ZQ64TtfYEG0vQtYCOIL6?usp=sharing

Islam - https://1drv.ms/u/s!ApTCgSI6HCcm33qVvc95Bd_sTeTu

Reliance of the Traveller: https://www.dropbox.com/s/0f1ga9cvekt18au/Reliance-of-the-Traveller-AppendixW.pdf

Twitter/X - https://x.com/LloydDeJongh

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@LloydDeJongh

Ko-Fi shop: https://ko-fi.com/lloyddejongh/shop





