Quantum Grammar David Wynn Miller / Russell Jay Gould

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.lastflagstanding.com/, https://www.youtube.com/@WARCASTLES/videos , https://www.youtube.com/@QUANTUMGRAMMARCHANNEL , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lo1nnrn36F4&t=179s, (Full Lecture) David Wynn Miller 2012 FULL Quantum-Language Grammar Syntax Seminar - David-Wynn: Miller's-KNOWLEDGE of the CORRECT-SENTENCE-STRUCTURES-COMMUNICATION-PARSE-SYNTAX-GRAMMAR-PERFORMANCE=(C.-S.-S.-C.-P.-S.-G.-P.) ARE with the CLAIMS of the QUANTUM-PARSE-SYNTAX-GRAMMAR-NOW-TIME-WRITTEN-COMMUNICATION-FACTS with the DOCUMENT-CONTRACT-DUTY-FEDERAL-JUDGE-AUTHORITY: TITLE~42: D.-C.-C.-S.-~1986, with the KNOWLEDGE of the FRAUDULENT-PARSE-SYNTAX-GRAMMAR-MODIFICATIONS &: CONTRACTING-AUTHORITY of the STOPPING &: CORRECTING of the FALSE &: misLEADING-STATEMENTS, FICTIONAL-LANGUAGE, with an AUTOGRAPH-CONFESSION of the PERSONAL-WRONG-VOLITION with the QUANTUM-GRAMMAR-OPERATIONAL-CERTIFICATION-FRONTWARDS &: BACKWARDS with the CERTIFICATION of the KNOWLEDGE &: VOLITION of the CONSPIRACY with the GRAMMAR-FRAUD. "FRAUD-COURT-ACTORS-LYING-TOGETHER"