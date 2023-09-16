Melbourne Freedom Rally 16 September 2023 part 2 - Vic Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This part 2 (of 3 rally videos) covers all the speeches plus two songs given at Queen Victoria Market. The two songs were a hit, creating a good vibe generally with everybody about us. People were joining in. The sharing 'from the heart' at the market has become a very positive part of our weekly rally effort.