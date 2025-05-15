BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The 9/11 Perpetrators’ Horrifying Tech Can Cause Things & People to Come Apart at Molecular Level
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
193 views • 4 months ago

The Implications of Dr. Judy Wood’s Work with David A. Hughes


Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/solarireport


In 2010, Dr. Judy Wood published her groundbreaking book, Where Did the Towers Go? Evidence of Directed Free-energy Technology on 9/11, in which she presented ample forensic evidence indicating the deployment on 9/11 of some technology unknown to the general public. Wood’s work has not received the attention it deserves. International relations scholar David A. Hughes, PhD is trying to change that by publishing a series of articles in defense of Wood. In this interview, Hughes returns to the Solari Report to join me in discussing the geopolitical and other major implications of Dr. Wood’s work on 9/11’s invisible weaponry.


Wood is a former mechanical engineering professor who received her PhD in materials engineering science from Virginia Tech. In the 500 pages of her book, which includes numerous high-quality images, she argues that “Empirical evidence is the truth that theory must mimic” and shows that what we see in the pictures does not match the explanatory narratives presented to us—neither the “official reality” narrative of airplanes causing the collapse nor the alternative theories of a “pancake collapse” caused by nanothermite or mini-nukes. For example, hardly any debris—from two towers weighing half a million tons each—was visible at Ground Zero just moments after the event. According to Wood, the towers did not so much collapse as appear to turn into dust mid-air.


Full Report: https://solari.com/invisible-weaponry-the-implications-of-dr-judy-woods-work-with-david-a-hughes/


Subscribe to shop.solari.com

Keywords
worktechnology911wtcdustapartdr judy wooddavid a hughesmolecular level
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy