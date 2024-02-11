BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Remove Toxic Heavy Metal from the Body
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
248 views • 02/11/2024

Dr. Ben Goins explains how iodine, colloidal silver and colloidal gold remove toxic metals including lead, mercury and fluoride from the body in this video. 

Buy the ImedDo Toxic Heavy Metal Detox System

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/heavy-metal-detox-package

https://usamedbed.com/heavy-metal-detox-formula-iodine-silver-gold/


Video https://youtu.be/WnuioQjGVbw?si=brNM2aq6IrdUFy_k


Using Colloidal Silver, Colloidal Gold and Iodine to Detoxify the Body from Heavy Metals and Improve the Thyroid


Dr. Ben Goins talks about toxic heavy metal in our environment and how the iMeddo Detox System helps remove lead, mercury and other metals from the body! Toxic heavy metal can come from lead pipes, fluoride in water, toxic air toxic metals in fertilizers and more.


Learn how to detoxify and remove these toxic materials from the body and the benefits of iodine, colloidal silver, colloidal gold and much more.


Subscribe to Dr. Ben Goins Newsletter at

https://www.imeddo.club


#toxic #heavymetal #remove #colloidalsilver #colloidalgold #iodine #system

Keywords
fluoridedetoxheavy metaliodinemercuryleadcolloidal silverremovecolloidal gold
