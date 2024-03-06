Vax Games: Peer-Reviewed Paper Retracted — For Political Reasons

’Rona Jabs: A Global Experiment That Went Bad

Follow-up interview with Nathaniel Mead, lead author of the first peer-reviewed study proving that Big Pharma knew about the danger and ineffectiveness of these gene therapy drugs.

• COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned From The Registrational Trials & Global Vaccination Campaign





The full webcast is linked below.





