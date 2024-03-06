Vax Games: Peer-Reviewed Paper Retracted — For Political Reasons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
’Rona Jabs: A Global Experiment That Went Bad
Follow-up interview with Nathaniel Mead, lead author of the first peer-reviewed study proving that Big Pharma knew about the danger and ineffectiveness of these gene therapy drugs.
• COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned From The Registrational Trials & Global Vaccination Campaign
The full webcast is linked below.
