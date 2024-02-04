BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Are Governments Attacking Farmers? | Jordan B Peterson
242 views • 02/04/2024

Why Are Governments Attacking Farmers? | Jordan B Peterson


Dr. Jordan B. Peterson speaks with German farmer Anthony Lee and journalist Eva Vlaardingerbroek. They discuss the ongoing farmers' protest, the war on efficient agriculture, what is now being panned as the failed German state, the ludicrous net-zero goals creating excess electric vehicles while cutting off the generation of power, and how a grassroots movement can make genuine change at the local and national levels.


Eva Vlaardingerbroek is a Dutch journalist and previous YouTube host of the “Let’s Talk About It” program on the channel Riks. Vlaardingerbroek has published opinion articles in newspapers such as the Dutch weekly Elsevier Weekblad and appeared on programs like Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. She advocates for a cultural return to faith and a rejection of the WEF manifested, globalist ideology.


Anthony Lee is a German farmer who has become outspoken in recent months as he followed news of farmers struggling all across Europe. Now affecting his home country, the time has come to take a stand, and not just for German farmers and workers, but for everyone.


see full episode:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LR2Yx7jV-H8

Keywords
marxismjordan petersonwefmarxist ideologygovernments attack farmers
