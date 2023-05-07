BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Morphing of Biblical Words
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
51 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 05/07/2023

How many times have we heard someone resentfully say, "The Bible was written by men!"

Well, have those same people begun seeing how many of you had correctly warned them about the deadly vaccines yet? Perhaps now they may really see that the people who want to run this world are the ones telling all the lies to use and destroy them (?)  ... where such friends might now better trust you when you show them even more evidence on how desperately those big shots have been trying to get us AWAY from that Bible?

Here's another unique and very useful tid bit that I would guess a very small handful of you had ever noticed before.  Enjoy!

Keywords
doublethinklegalesewordcraftcorrupted languages
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy