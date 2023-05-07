The Morphing of Biblical Words

How many times have we heard someone resentfully say, "The Bible was written by men!"

Well, have those same people begun seeing how many of you had correctly warned them about the deadly vaccines yet? Perhaps now they may really see that the people who want to run this world are the ones telling all the lies to use and destroy them (?) ... where such friends might now better trust you when you show them even more evidence on how desperately those big shots have been trying to get us AWAY from that Bible?

Here's another unique and very useful tid bit that I would guess a very small handful of you had ever noticed before. Enjoy!