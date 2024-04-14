Vitamin B17: The vitamin you are NOT ALLOWED to take...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Also known as Amygdalin or Laetrile, this is a controversial compound that occurs naturally in nature in the bitter seeds of apricots, apples, and peaches. It's well worth the attention of Biohackers with a little higher risk tolerance and those who have cancer.
You've probably never heard of Vitamin B17. If you're some shade of "conspiracy theorist" who thinks that the FDA is at least a little evil you'll probably want to try it, if you think the FDA is a perfectly benign agency acting only for the good of the public, you'll want to pass on Vitamin B17.
2:23 A very personal anecdote
5:00 A Dubious Contraceptive Method
8:36 Herbal Birth Control
11:55 A Less Dubious Cancer Cure
13:26 History
15:21 The Science
17:30 Cyanide Poisoning?
19:46 The "War on Cancer"
22:08 Anecdotal Evidence
23:33 Apricot Seeds
24:33 Food Sources
25:18 A Riskier Biohack?
