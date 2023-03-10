John-Henry Westen





March 10, 2023





The Vatican has long been known for intrigue, but Pope Francis' latest maneuvers to abolish tradition and centralize power threatens to silence Cardinals faithful to the Gospel. How? By making them homeless if they won't shut up. Meanwhile, the Pope is promoting enemies of the Church's perennial teachings on life and the family to positions of greater influence and power.





Will they ultimately succeed, or will the sufferings and witness of faithful laity, priests, and prelates derail the Deep Church and its desire for moral darkness? Join LifeSiteNews' co-founder John-Henry Westen and Rome correspondent Michael Haynes for the latest political and cultural analysis of what is happening in Rome and how it impacts the Culture of Life.





FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cequg-now-in-rome-pope-francis-amps-up-culture-of-fear.html



