Sydney Watson had me worried. She had convinced me that she was abandoning her mission of educating the uninformed and the lazy.
It turns out, it was a rope-a-dope.
She is increasing her footprint within the political right with a "community" (aka WEBSITE she founded with a partner) that will be competing with many other right-leaning news and documentary outlets.
And I think that's great. She's smart, brave and on the right path. BTW, I am in no way affiliated with her and I doubt she has ever heard of my channel (has anyone really?).
Click on the link below and check out her website.
https://www.thepublica.com/