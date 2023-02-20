© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.20 Miles Guo interpretation is that it's better for fellow fighters to invest in A10 as early as possible, otherwise their interests will be eaten up by major shareholders.
郭先生解读，战友们投资A10是越早越好，晚了利益就会被大股东给吃掉了。