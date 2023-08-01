Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Russian Federation inspects advanced command post of grouping of troops in Zaporozhye direction

In the course of work in the area of the special military operation, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces General of the Army Valery Gerasimov inspected the advanced command post of the grouping of troops in Zaporozhye direction.

▫️ At the command post the head of the General Staff heard a report by the commander of the grouping Colonel General Aleksandr Romanchuk on the current situation, the nature of the enemy actions and the fulfilment of combat tasks in Orekhovo tactical direction.

▫️ The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation drew attention during the work to the timely detection of the enemy, the launching of preventive strikes against AFU units and the conduct of counter-battery warfare.