GAZA Prisoner VIDEO ANALYSIS - The IDF Arrested Everybody, Children, Women, Disabled People, the Elderly!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

VIDEO ANALYSIS: The IDF arrested everybody, children, women, disabled people, the elderly!

The children and disabled are undressed and treated like militants.

That’s inhumane, amoral and wrong.

Cynthia... I posted the original video yesterday, .. here it is.

One of the Stadiums in the Gaza Strip has been Turned into a Detention Center for Gaza Prisoners

https://www.brighteon.com/6e800a66-c432-4fee-9941-2333b07245f4

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

