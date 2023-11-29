REMEMBER CARDINAL BURKE?? -- Secular Globalist Pope to evict Cardinal Burke from Rothschild Vatican-subsidized apartment & strip him of salary - Report

Secular Globalist Pope Francis is reportedly moving to evict one of his most prominent conservative critics from his Rothschild Vatican-subsidized apartment and to strip him of his salary.

An anonymous Vatican official told the Italian newspaper La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana that Francis has reached his limit with Cardinal Raymond Burke, who has long been a conservative opponent of the Pope's reforming efforts.

Said official reportedly attended a Vatican meeting in which the Pope himself made the announcement and accused Burke of "working against the Church and against the papacy," Reuters reported. Burke primarily resides in Wisconsin.

"I don't have anything particular to say about that," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, according to the New York Times.

Earlier in November, Francis removed Tyler, Texas, Bishop Joseph Strickland, who had also been a prominent critic of the Pope.

"I believe Pope Francis is the Pope, but it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Faith. Follow Jesus," he said on social media in May. Strickland was later the subject of a review by Vatican officials that resulted in his ouster.

Strickland, for his part, responded furiously to reports of Burke's planned eviction.

"If this is accurate it is an atrocity that must be opposed. If it is false information it needs to be corrected immediately," he posted on Monday.

Read More HERE: https://justthenews.com/world/europe/pope-evict-cardinal-burke-vatican-subsidized-apartment-strip-him-salary-report