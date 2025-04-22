© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Vance is pushing for India to purchase F-35s and take a leading role in the so-called “free and open Indo-Pacific” — code for joining a future war against China.
Under Trump, the U.S. Empire is simply shifting its focus from Europe to Asia.
Adding:
USA expanded the sanctions against Iran
https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20250422