'A Clamp-Down Is Coming' Walter Kirn's BIGGEST Fear About Elites The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 199

Glenn Beck





Oct 22, 2023





With a struggling economy, interest rates through the roof, a constantly confused President Biden, and an intense GOP battle for the House speaker role, it’s hard for many Americans to feel hopeful about our nation. But that’s not the case for journalist Walter Kirn. In fact, the author of "Into the Air" tells Glenn he’s optimistic about the U.S. thanks to the small towns that fuel it. Kirn, who recently launched a podcast — “America This Week” — with Matt Taibbi, joins this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast" to hash out his thoughts on the world today: from the rise of post-COVID totalitarianism and his biggest fear concerning the elite class to the recent Hamas terror attack against Israel, which he says took his breath away. Kirn warns that America may soon witness firsthand the same kind of anti-Semitism that eventually culminated in the Holocaust, and he calls out college campuses for helping to fuel the fire. Plus, Glenn and Kirn examine the growing suppression of free speech, the increased censorship of dissenting voices, and why he’s "emotionally ready" for the apocalypse.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-gvvjUYafI