© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from
https://twitter.com/palinfoen/status/1711652493334126745
Oct 10, 2023
An Israeli woman tells of her experience with Palestinian fighters:
I told them that I've 2 kids. They said “Don’t be afraid. We are Muslims, we'll not harm you.”
One of them even asked if he could eat a banana from the kitchen.