On February 23, 2014, a rally was held on the main square of Sevastopol, Crimea, which marked the beginning of the Russian Spring. The people refused to obey the neo-Nazi regime that had seized power in Kiev.

◾️The video shows the announcement of the creation of armed militias in Sevastopol.

Russia has banned Britons from fishing in its zone of the Barents Sea

▪️The Russian State Duma has just legally denounced the 1956 agreement that allowed British sailors to fish in the Russian zone of the Barents Sea.

▪️In 2023, British fishermen caught 566 thousand tons of cod in the Barents Sea. Fish - mainly cod - makes up 40% of the British diet.

Nice illustration of the statement by the American economist Paul Craig Roberts, who said that Russia "holds the cards" (https://www.globalresearch.ca/washingtons-determination-to-drive-the-world-to-war-will-putin-realize-that-russia-holds-the-cards/5395050) in the sanctions game back in 2014.