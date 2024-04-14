Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Claymore Flying Mines Cut Down Russian Infantry

US Military News





Apr 13, 2024





One such development is the use of "Flying Claymore Mines," a deadly and unexpected weapon that has been cutting down Russian infantry with devastating efficiency. These mines, adapted for aerial deployment, have become a symbol of Ukraine's determination and ingenuity in the face of aggression.





The modification of FPV drones to carry airburst shrapnel warheads adds a new dimension to their effectiveness against personnel. By detonating above the ground, these warheads create a wider area of impact, increasing the likelihood of hitting targets in the open. This adaptation addresses the challenge posed by small, agile targets, such as individual foot soldiers, making FPV drones more versatile and deadly on the battlefield.





For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link: / @usmn

For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKN96X24QoA