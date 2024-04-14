BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Claymore Flying Mines Cut Down Russian Infantry
68 views • 04/14/2024

US Military News


Apr 13, 2024


One such development is the use of "Flying Claymore Mines," a deadly and unexpected weapon that has been cutting down Russian infantry with devastating efficiency. These mines, adapted for aerial deployment, have become a symbol of Ukraine's determination and ingenuity in the face of aggression.


The modification of FPV drones to carry airburst shrapnel warheads adds a new dimension to their effectiveness against personnel. By detonating above the ground, these warheads create a wider area of impact, increasing the likelihood of hitting targets in the open. This adaptation addresses the challenge posed by small, agile targets, such as individual foot soldiers, making FPV drones more versatile and deadly on the battlefield.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKN96X24QoA

russiawarus military newsukraineinfantryclaymorehorrifying momentsflying mines
